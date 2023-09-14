Sports: Athens heads up US 175 to Kaufman

Fresh from a stirring Homecoming win over Rusk, Athens rolls into Kaufman, Friday to meet the winless Lions.
Kaufman is 0-3, but have the talent to cause problems for the Hornets. Athens coach Za Harrell said they’re probably the best winless team in the state. They lost to Terrell last week, 47-14, but stayed close to the Class 5A Division 2 Tigers for three quarters. The score was 21-14 entering the final period.
On opening night Kaufman lost to Lindale 56-46. Quarterback Ty Burleson threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles. He distributed the ball to six different receivers .Sophomore running back Elijah Rose rambled for 113 yards on 13 carries.
Kaufman trailed 42-18, but scored thee straight touchdowns to narrow the gap to 42-38 on a 22-yard run from Kylevon Morrow.
The following week, Kaufman fell to Crandall 22-15 in a game where all the points were scored in the first half.
Athens put up big offensive numbers in their 45-38 win over Rusk. They gained 541 total yards, including 351 on the ground. Jamauri Manning was a workhorse, gaining 181 yards on 25 carries. Quarterback David Richardson carried 22 times for 112 yards. Jaxson Stiles also took snaps at quarterback, rolling up 30 yards on six totes.
Richardson threw well, hitting 10 of 16 for 190 yards. Two passes went for scores. Jorien Ray caught six for 112 yards.
Rusk, dangerous through the air, gained 404 yards, with 289 passing.
The Kaufman game is the final tune up before district play opens with a Jacksonville visit.
