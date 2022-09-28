Sports: Athens faces tough district foe

The Athens Hornets array of district opponents is one of the toughest around and the Lindale Eagles who visit Bruce Field on Friday are one of the best.
Game time is 7:30 p.m. in an important game for the Hornets to get in the thick of the district race.
Lindale is 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in District 9-4A entering the game. Lindale’s losses are to two powerful teams. Kaufman, who won on Bruce Field turf, 35-21, two weeks ago, beat the Eagles on opening night and State Ranked Gilmer squeaked by 31-23.
Lindale owns a win over Van, 30-27, and last week blasted Henderson, 44-17.
In the Gilmer game, the Eagles were stopped after marching to the Buckeyes 3-yard line with seven seconds left.
The Hornets hope to do a better job of grounding the Eagles than in last year’s 64-29 loss.
“I thought we dug ourselves a hole early,” Athens coach Zac Harrell said of the game last October. “Some big plays put us behind early and offensively, we were moving the ball. We had a touchdown get called back on the first drive that was really huge.”
It was a game where Athens moved the ball throughout, but stopped short of the goal on some possessions, when points were needed to keep pace with the high flying Eagles.
The Hornets will need to control the ball this week to keep minimize the Eagles’ scoring opportunities.
That means getting the most out of running back Jamauri Manning, who had 66 yards on 14 carries last week.
The passing game worked well for about three quarters in Jacksonville.
Ray had 10 grabs on the night for 74 yards and added 31 on four rushes to go over 100 yards in combined offense for the night. Jaden Crane snared five for 58 yards.
