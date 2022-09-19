Kaufman's 35-21 win over Athens Friday, was the product of a powerful Lions running attack enhanced by some key passes along the way.
The Lions pulled out of a 14-14 halftime tie, behind the strong third quarter running of Braxton Garmon and Julian Prox, to take their third win of the season. Athens, now 2-2, struggled to sustain drives through much of the second half.
Prox skipped in from 21-yards away to put the Lions on top 21-14 halfway through the third quarter to put the Lions ahead to stay. Then, with 10:26 left in the fourth, Garmon broke loose for the biggest offensive play of the night, dashing 58-yards to give the Lions a two-touchdown lead.
Kaufman added another score before Athens added its final touchdown with 1:54 left. Stiles slipped a 5-yard pass to Jorian Ray to make the final score 35-21.
Jaxson Stiles played the whole game at quarterback for the Hornets, in place of Ty Arroyo who was injured in the Rusk game, but threw only four passes in the 45-42 loss. The passing game played a bigger role in the offense against Kaufman.
Stiles helped Athens move the ball with mostly short throws throughout the evening, hitting on 15-24 for 124 yards and two scores. Stiles was also on the receiving end of a 35-yard pass from Jaden Crane on a trick play that worked to perfection. The toss and catch proved one of the most productive Hornets plays on Homecoming night.
Stiles' second-quarter pass, snagged by Jamauri Manning resulted in a 49-yard touchdown that tied the game at 14-14. Manning kept his footing after snagging the pass, then angling toward the pylon just ahead of the defender.
Manning ran for 44 yards on 10 carries and a score, while Stiles added 38 on 14 keeps.
Jaden Crane snagged six passes for the Hornets for 42 yards to tie Jorian Ray in both categories.
Defensively, the Hornets' best quarter was the second, when they stopped all Kaufman advances and gave the offense a chance to pull out of a 14-0 deficit via the two Manning touchdowns.
Athens begins district play, Friday night in Jacksonville.
