Sports: Athens cranks up offense in win

A seven touchdown barrage from Athens overpowered Life Waxahachie at Bruce Field, Friday.
The Hornets claimed their first win of the season, 49-28, after trailing early against the Mustangs. At one point Athens scored six touchdowns without an answer from Life.
Life scored first when the Hornets drove deep into the visitor’s territory, only to have Dontavious Branch pick off a pass and race down the sidelines for a touchdown. The missed extra point left the score, Life 6 Athens 0.
Athens responded with a 60-yard TD run by Jamauri Manning. Nico Castaneda’s kick gave Athens a 7-6 lead.
The Hornet’s edge wouldn't last long as the Mustangs scored on a 16-yard pass to Kordell Berry to take a 12-7 lead.
Early in the second quarter, Jaxson Stiles finished a drive with a short run that gave Athens a 14-12 edge. The Hornets stopped Life’s next possession and began another march, with runs by quarterback David Richardson and Jamauri Manning providing the fuel. A seven yard Richardson pass gave the Hornets their third score.
Athens soon cranked up the offense again, scoring on a 26-yard Manning run, with less than 2 minutes left in the half.
Manning notched a third quarter touchdown and Athens added another on a 5 yard pass from Richardson to Jorien Ray.
Athens built the lead to 49-12 in the fourth quarter before Life added two late scores to trim the margin.
Manning had 223 yards rushing while Richardson rolled for 159, to account for more than half of the team's 555 yards total offense.
Castaneda was perfect on seven PATs as the timing of the place kicking team held strong throughout the night.
Defensively, Athens got interceptions from Manning and Frankie Corona. Brett Horn recovered a fumble. The Hornets also turned Life over on downs twice.
Athens stays at home next Friday when Rusk provides the opposition on homecoming night. The Eagles are off to a 2-0 start, smashing Crockett 52-9 on Friday.
