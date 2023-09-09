Sports: Athens closes out Rusk for second win

The Athens Hornets found a way to stop Rusk down the stretch to overcome the explosive Eagles, 45-38, Friday at Bruce Field.
The Homecoming crowd was treated to a bundle of explosive plays by both teams, with each team answering the opponents scores until the Hornets went ahead to stay on a six-yard run by Jamauri Manning.
Athens began the night in fine form as they stopped Rusk’s first possession then marched 61 yards. A key play was a pass to Manning that moved it to the 10 yard line. After a pair of Manning runs, Jaxson Stiles ran the final yard to give Athens a 7-0 lead.
Rusk ran the following kickoff to midfield, but couldn’t advance. Athens took over and scored on a 2-yard run by quarterback David Richardson. Nico Castaneda’s second PAT put the Hornets up 14-0, still in the first quarter.
Rusk finally scored with 24 seconds left in the first quarter on a drive aided by two Athens penalties, cutting the lead to 14-7.
Athens received the kick and moved to the Rusk 30 where they were stopped on downs. Rusk went to the air and connected on a long pass from Brady Barrier to Aiden Barnett that covered 42 yards, to the Athens 28.
Barrier later connected on an eight-yard pass to Aiden Grimes to send the game into a 14-14 tie.
Athens responded with a drive capped by Richardson’s six-yard pass.
Rusk bounced back with 10 points in the final 3 minutes of the half, taking the lead on a last-second field goal.
Rusk
The two teams traded touchdowns in the 3rd quarter, giving Rusk a 31-28 edge. Athens appeared to be marching to a go-ahead score when Richardson broke free on a run to the Rusk 3-yard-line, but fumbled into the end zone where the Eagles recovered.
Athens’ defense dug in and stopped Rusk on a third and two, forcing a punt. The Eagles kicker got a good roll and Athens took over on the 13-yard-line.
Athens moved to the three-yard-line, but a sack of Richardson and an incomplete pass brought about a 25-yard Castaneda field goal to tie the game, 31-31.
Now in the fourth quarter, Athens got a break on a bad snap that enabled the Hornets to take over deep in Rusk’s end of the field. Richardson ran the final three yards for a 38-31 lead.
But Rusk still had some arrows in the quill. Mixing runs and passes, they moved to the Athens three, setting up a run by Barrier to tie the game again.
Athens took the kickoff and ran it to the 39-yard-line. Mixing Manning runs with one from Richardson, Athens went ahead to stay on Mannings six-yard score.
Rusk got the ball back needing to score, but on a 3rd and 6 at their own 26, a pass to Grimes missed the mark.
Athens took the fourth down punt at midfield, as the crowd got louder anticipating a Hornets win. Athens converted a fourth down pass to Jorien Ray, then drove the final nail on a first down run by Manning.
Athens reversed the heart-breaking result of last year’s 45-42 loss and improved to 2-1 for the season, with a trip to Kaufman looming next week. Rusk dropped to 2-1, with Alvarado visiting, Friday.
