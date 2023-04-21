Several Athens and Brownsboro athletes punched their ticket to the regional track meet at the area event in Tioga, Thursday.
The top four finishers qualify for the regional meet.
Athens had a strong showing from Hardy Swann, who finished second in the boys 1600-meter run and third in the 3200.
In the 400-meter dash, Athens placed Lazavion Lee third and Eli Perkins, fourth. The Hornets also ran third in the 4x400 relay.
Micah Strickland of Brownsboro won first place in the boys Triple Jump.
Brownsboro also took gold in the boys 4x200 relay.
The 4x100 relay took third.
Vincent Chancellor second in the 100-meter dash
In girls events, Khayla Garrett won second in the long jump and Khyra Garrett crossed the line fourth in the Triple Jump.
Michelle Lewis grabbed third in the 100-meter hurdles.
Mabank had a strong showing in girls events.
Felicity Torrez,a junior, won the 1600-meter run.
Sophomore Trista Etheridge crossed the stripe second in 800-meter run. She ran a 211.15, just behind the 224:11 by Reese Gibbs of Pleasant Grove.
Torres earned another medal for finishing third in the race.
