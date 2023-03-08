Sports: Athens boys soccer nails down post season bid

The Athens High School boys soccer team clinched a playoff position Friday on Senior Night. With district games remaining, the final seeding is yet to be determined. The Hornets beat Cumberland on Tuesday. Seniors pictured are (from left) Isaac Rodriguez, Daniel Castillo, Antonio Martinez, Kevin Chavez, Kevin Rodriguez, Ty Arroyo, Kevin Sanchez, David Santoyo, Juan Ibarra, Caleb Herrera and Miguel Morales. 

Photo: Ashley Shults/AISD

The Athens Hornets soccer team is enjoying a good season and with a 6-0 whipping of Brownsboro, Friday, landed a berth in the post season. Athens had beaten the Bears by the same score on Feb. 6

Coming on the heels of another 6-0 win over Mineola, Athens is 10-3 in District 14-4A and 14-8 for the season. The stand third, behind Chapel Hill, 11-1 and Lindale, 10-2.

Athens and Lindale battled to a 1-1 draw on Feb. 24. Chapel Hill beat Athens, 4-3, on Feb. 17.

Athens has a built a tradition of good soccer teams, with several recent playoff appearances.

Athens went 19-5 a year ago, with a 12-2 district record, good enough for first place. They won their first playoff date, with Anna, 2-1, then lost to Oak Cliff Faith Academy, 2-0.

The Hornets were second in 2021, with an 11-3 district record and went three games deep in the playoffs, losing to Celina, 2-1.

You have to go back to 2018 to find a year when the Hornets didn’t qualify for the playoffs.

