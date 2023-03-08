Sports: Athens boys soccer nails down post season bid

The Athens High School boys soccer team clinched a playoff position Friday on Senior Night. With district games remaining, the final seeding is yet to be determined. The Hornets beat Cumberland on Tuesday. Seniors pictured are (from left) Isaac Rodriguez, Daniel Castillo, Antonio Martinez, Kevin Chavez, Kevin Rodriguez, Ty Arroyo, Kevin Sanchez, David Santoyo, Juan Ibarra, Caleb Herrera and Miguel Morales.

Photo: Ashley Shults/AISD