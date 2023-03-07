AHS boys soccer clinches playoff spot on Senior Night

The Athens High School boys soccer team clinched a playoff position Friday on Senior Night. With district games remaining, the final seeding is yet to be determined. The Hornets play at Cumberland Academy at 7:15 on Tuesday. Seniors pictured are (from left) Isaac Rodriguez, Daniel Castillo, Antonio Martinez, Kevin Chavez, Kevin Rodriguez, Ty Arroyo, Kevin Sanchez, David Santoyo, Juan Ibarra, Caleb Herrera and Miguel Morales.