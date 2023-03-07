By Rich Flowers
The Athens Hornets soccer team is enjoying a good season and with a 6-0 whipping of Brownsboro, Friday, landed a berth in the post season. Athens had beaten the Bears by the same score on Feb. 6
Coming on the heels of another 6-0 win over Mineola, Athens is 10-3 in District 14-4A and 14-8 for the season. The stand third, behind Chapel Hill, 11-1 and Lindale, 10-2.
Athens and Lindale battled to a 1-1 draw on Feb. 24. Chapel Hill beat Athens, 4-3, on Feb. 17.
Athens has a built a tradition of good soccer teams, with several recent playoff appearances.
Athens went 19-5 a year ago, with a 12-2 district record, good enough for first place. They won their first playoff date, with Anna, 2-1, then lost to Oak Cliff Faith Academy, 2-0.
The Hornets were second in 2021, with an 11-3 district record and went three games deep in the playoffs, losing to Celina, 2-1.
You have to go back to 2018 to find a year when the Hornets didn’t qualify for the playoffs.
