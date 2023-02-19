Sports: Athens Bi-District bound after Canton loss

The Athens Hornets head into the playoffs as the second seed from District 14-4A after a 45-24 loss to Canton, Friday in a game to determine the placing.
The game was played in Brownsboro to decide the teams’ positions in the bracket after they finished district play as Co-Champions with 9-3 records.
Canton used its size inside to thwart any Athens trips to the bucket and constantly harassed the Hornets on the perimeter.
Jaden Crane led Athens with 9 points, followed by Eli Perkins with 6 while no one else connected for more than two. Perkins hit the Hornets only three-pointer.
Athens (21-10) plays Liberty-Eylau in bi-district at 6 p.m., Tuesday, in Hallsville. The Leopards are 18-5 and finished 6-4 in District to take the third playoff spot.
Canton (30-7) is set to meet Texarkana Pleasant Grove in a Class 4A bi-district game. Tip off is 6 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Hill High School in Longview.
Brownsboro also represents 14-4A in the playoffs. They meet Paris at 7 p.m., Tuesday in Caddo Mills.
The Bears last outing was a win over Lindale to sew up the third district seed. The Brownsboro Bears used a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 37-28 win.
The win gives Brownsboro a 26-7 record, Paris is 17-9 and 7-3 in 15-4A.
In Class 3-A, Kemp takes a 20-12 record and third place seed into the playoffs. The Yellowjackets have a date with the 26-8 Keene Chargers at 6 p.m., Tuesday, in Corsicana. Keene finished behind Whitney in 17-3A.
