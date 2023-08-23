Sports: Athens and Brownsboro renew Highway 31 rivalry

The Athens-Brownsboro season opener Friday could produce some the fireworks we saw in 2022, with both teams bringing an arsenal of offensive talent.
Fans at Bears Stadium could see another thriller like the 34-27 game won by the Hornets last August.
Athens Coach Zac Harrell said wide receiver Gekyle Baker, who’s committed to TCU, moves around in the formation to give defenses problems. Speedy Dylan Downey caught 12 touchdown passes, while running back Micah Strickland impressed enough to get Division 1 college offers.
“All three of them really scare you,” Harrell said. “You have to make sure they earn their drives and don’t get too many big plays. It’s really a challenge.”
Athens will be starting a sophomore quarterback and breaking in four new offensive linemen.
Harrell is excited about the progress of David Richardson taking the snaps.
“He’s extremely coachable and has thrown the ball really well in both scrimmages,” Harrell said.
“We’re excited to see him play his first varsity football game, because we think he’s going to be really good and his ceiling is really high,” Harrell said.
All three quarterbacks have done will this summer., Harrell said
Overall, Harrell said, the Hornets have performed well in the scrimmages, which have given new faces a chance to see action. His approach has been to get the starters some reps in the scrimmages, then get them out to avoid any injuries before the games that count.
Harrell said Athens will be playing about nine sophomores and a freshman this season to give them the depth they’ll be needing when they face the bigger schools.
The temperature will be at, or near, the triple-digit mark at kickoff, Friday. Harrell said his team practices in the heat and should be ready to go.
“Fortunately, we’re able to split our practices,” Harrell said. “They’re not out there for two-and-a-half hours. It’s about one hour, max.
Game time Friday is 7:30 p.m.
