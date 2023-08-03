Sports: Around the horn

Around the horn
ACPA passes to go on sale
Season and Family passes will be available Aug. 14th. The season pass costs $100 and the family pass is $350. Either pass gets you into ALL Athens Christian Prep Academy home sporting events. (Season Pass is for 1 person. Family Pass gets entire family into games)
Cross Roads scrimmage
The Cross Roads Bobcats football team conduct an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday and the public is invited to watch. It all starts at 9:30 a.m.. The volleyball team scrimmages on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Eustace football
The Eustace Purple and Gold Scrimmage gives the Bulldogs a chance to shine. They begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Athens Volleyball
The Lady Hornets battle in a scrimmage Saturday at the gym as they prepare for their Class 4A season. The action starts at 9 a.m.
Brownsboro Bears
Meet the Bears night is set for Monday, Aug. 14 at the stadium. Beginning at 7 p.m., you can see the players and also the new turf.
Mabank Panthers
Mabank’s intrasquad scrimmage is Friday. The players report at 6 p.m. and square off at 7:15 p.m..
