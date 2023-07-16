Sports: Around the horn

Around the Horn
Cross Country is among the UIL sports that get started in August. They’ll be out in the heat, building endurance for the district meets in October in hopes of making it to Old Settlers’ Park in Round Rock for the state championships. The lovely setting includes a 5,000 meter course and a 3,200 meter course.
Several Henderson County runners ended up there in 2022.
Cross Roads took several girls to the 2A event. Only one, Lizeth Lopez was a senior. Juniors Calista and Cassity Turner were there and sophomores Brook Locke, Alanah Logan and Gabrielle Vasquez also competed.
Martins Mill was represented by senior Mattie Buns.
In the boys races, LaPoynor sophomore Jacob Scott qualified.
Class 3A runner Paige Row of Eustace was among the girls eligible for the meet, while several Bulldog boys were among the elite. Charles Adkisson, Jaden King and Thomas Paschall qualified along with juniors Landon Miranda, Ryan Porte and Jaden Stout. The lone sophomore was Ivan Umana,
Athens had a competitor among the 4A boys, as Hardy Swann made the list.
Athens Christian Prep
Excitement is building at ACPA as football is re-introduced at the school. For the first time ever the Storm has a junior high team. The sixth through eighth graders start practice on Aug. 7. The first game is at Fruitvale at 5 p.m. on Aug. 31. The schedule is still being finalized.
