Sports: Around the Horn

Around the Horn (sports briefs)
The Brownsboro Bears baseball team is off to a good start. They opened with back to back wins over Jacksonville, 9-3 and 11-2 and were 6-0 after whipping Marshall, 9-2, Saturday in the Bobbie Surratt Memorial Tournament.
Coach Rick Connot picked up his 350th career win during the tournament.
Athens High School senior Haylee Armendariz won first place in the girls singles division at the varsity tennis tournament on Tuesday.
Cross Roads’ Brea Holmes earned a spot in the state powerlifting competition coming up in Frisco, March 15.
Athens’ Piper Palmer took first in her division and also locked up a Frisco trip.
From Mabank, Callie Riley and Victoria Shepherd will be competing on March 17.
The events will be at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
The Trinity Valley men and women basketball teams are in regional tournament play this week. Paris beat Coastal Bend on Tuesday, 61-60, to determine who would play the Cards. TVCC and Paris meet at 3 p.m., Thursday.
The Lady Cards were set to play Paris at 6 p.m., Wednesday. Watch for the results on the website.
