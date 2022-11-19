Sports: Area champ Malakoff thrashes Winnsboro

The Malakoff Tigers went to Rose Stadium in Tyler on Friday night to take on the Winnsboro Red Raiders in the area round of the playoffs. Malakoff shutout Madison in the bi-district round, 62-0, while Winnsboro came off a 28-14 victory over Atlanta.
The Tigers held the 27-10 halftime lead and once again played a complete contest as they cruised past Winnsboro in the 55-10 victory to clinch the area title and for their tenth straight win.
Malakoff (11-1) will take on the West Trojans in the third round. West defeated Mount Vernon by the score of 27-14. The game is set for Friday, Nov. 25 in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.