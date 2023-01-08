Sports: All Henderson County volleyball

All Henderson County Volleyball Team
Coach of the Year – Tosha Spain, Eustace
Spain returned to her old high school, this time as head coach and piloted the Bulldogs to a second-place finish in district. Their 23 wins was the most in the county.
Player of the year - Khayla Garrett, Brownsboro Jr.
Garrett was a force for the Bearettes, recording 284 kills and 34 assists, She also served 27 aces. Defensively, she accumulated 273 digs and 41 blocks.
Difference makers
Rilee Rhinehart of Brownsboro accumulated 701 assists.
Lyra Landram, a four-year player at Eustace, was recognized for her leadership on the floor.
Allie Reynolds of Cross Roads was 21AA, hitter of the year.
Newcomer of the Year
Madilyn Andrews, Eustace
First team –
Savannah Wagner, Mabank, Sr.
Rilee Rhinehart - Brownsboro, Sr.
Emma Bell – Eustace Sr.
Addison Wittram – Malakoff, Sr.
Rayona Runnels, Malakoff, Sr.
Avery Reeves, Eustace, Sr
Emma Fisher, Eustace, Sr.
Lyra Landrum, Eustace Sr.
Bailey Billingsly, Eustace,
Second team -
Lexi Woods, Athens, Jr.
Elizabeth McCord, Eustace, Sr.
Chelsea Jacobson, Athens, Sr.
Madi Hernandez – Brownsboro, Jr
Tiykeah McKenzie – Brownsboro, So
Baylee Sales – Mabank, Sr
Ashlyn Thompson – Mabank, Sr
Kai Hudson – Mabank, So
Alanah Logan - Cross Roads, soph
Alli Reynolds - Cross Roads, Sr.
Katelyn McCoy, Malakoff, Jr.
Avery Robinson-- Malakoff, So.
Emma Reynolds – Eustace, Sr.
Kayla Garrett – Brownsboro – Jr.
Honorable mention
Pheonix Franklin – Athens, Sr
Norely Hernandez – Athens, Sr
Camille Bowman – Brownsboro, Sr
Pamela Ruiz – Mabank, Sr
Manson Renton – Mabank, Sr
Brissa Dominguez – Mabank, Jr
Sadie Jo Long – Eustace, Jr.
The All-County team was chosen by the Athens Review sports staff, with assistance from the county volleyball coaches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.