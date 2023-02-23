Sports: 2A regional tournament in Athens, Friday

The Class 2A girls regional tournament tips off in Athens, Friday, with Martins Mill and Tenaha tipping off at 6 p.m. and LaPoynor and Douglas meeting at 8 p.m. The winners will play Saturday at 1 p.m.
The opener features two teams ranked in Class 2A. Tenaha, 30-2 is No. 4, while Martins Mill, 26-6, is No. 6.
LaPoynor, rated 17th, is 27-6, while Douglass is 19-10.
The LaPoynor Flyerettes won their regional quarterfinal game with the Frankston Maidens, Tuesday, 58-39. The teams had split two district games this season.
Douglass beat Hawkins, 46-39.
Martins Mill smashed Lovelady, 60-25 in their quarterfinal, while Tenaha throttled McCloud. 63-18.
Class 2A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Poll
1. Nocona (33-0)
2. New Home (27-4)
3. Lipan (28-3)
4. Tenaha (30-2)
5. Skidmore Tynan (34-2)
6. Martins Mill (26-6)
7. Panhandle (25-7)
8. Chireno (29-3)
9. Gruver (24-5)
10. Dallardsville Big Sandy (29-4)
11. Muenster (25-7)
12. Windthorst (25-4)
13. Premont (24-6)
14. Farwell (27-5)
15. Falls City (29-6)
16. Shiner (27-3)
17. LaPoynor (27-6)
18. Sundown (23-8)
19. Merit Bland (24-4)
20. Timpson (26-8)
21. Wellington (21-9)
22. Ozona (28-5)
23. Cisco (25-6)
24. Clarendon (26-6)
25. Ropes (25-6)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.