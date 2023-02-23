Sports: 2A regional tournament in Athens, Friday

Four excellent girls teams compete Friday and Saturday at Athens High School in a UIL regional tournament.

The Class 2A girls regional tournament tips off in Athens, Friday, with Martins Mill and Tenaha tipping off at 6 p.m. and LaPoynor and Douglas meeting at 8 p.m. The winners will play Saturday at 1 p.m.

The opener features two teams ranked in Class 2A. Tenaha, 30-2 is No. 4, while Martins Mill, 26-6, is No. 6.

LaPoynor, rated 17th, is 27-6, while Douglass is 19-10.

The LaPoynor Flyerettes won their regional quarterfinal game with the Frankston Maidens, Tuesday, 58-39. The teams had split two district games this season.

Douglass beat Hawkins, 46-39.

Martins Mill smashed Lovelady, 60-25 in their quarterfinal, while Tenaha throttled McCloud. 63-18.

Class 2A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Poll

1. Nocona (33-0)

2. New Home (27-4)

3. Lipan (28-3)

4. Tenaha (30-2)

5. Skidmore Tynan (34-2)

6. Martins Mill (26-6)

7. Panhandle (25-7)

8. Chireno (29-3)

9. Gruver (24-5)

10. Dallardsville Big Sandy (29-4)

11. Muenster (25-7)

12. Windthorst (25-4)

13. Premont (24-6)

14. Farwell (27-5)

15. Falls City (29-6)

16. Shiner (27-3)

17. LaPoynor (27-6)

18. Sundown (23-8)

19. Merit Bland (24-4)

20. Timpson (26-8)

21. Wellington (21-9)

22. Ozona (28-5)

23. Cisco (25-6)

24. Clarendon (26-6)

25. Ropes (25-6)

