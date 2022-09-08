Tosha Spain, the first head volleyball coach at Trinity Valley Community College, will serve as honorary coach Saturday when the 13th-ranked Lady Cardinals take on Panola in conjunction with Alumni Appreciation Day at Cardinal Gym. Game time is 2 p.m.
Spain, who led the Lady Cardinals the first nine years of the program, resigned following the 2018 season after guiding them to a fifth-place finish at the NJCAA tournament in Hutchinson, Kan. To date, it is the Lady Cardinals’ lone national tournament appearance.
She left the TVCC volleyball program after compiling a 185-119 record, going 75-19 the final three seasons.
In Spain's tenure, the Lady Cardinals qualified for the Region XIV Tournament five times (2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018) and produced two All-Americans– Diana Giordani (2017) and Juliana Vaz (2018).
Spain is the girls athletic director and head volleyball coach at Eustace.
All former Lady Cardinal players and assistant coaches are being invited to Saturday’s game. They will be introduced between the second and third sets.
Alumni players and assistant coaches planning to attend should email Aleah Hayes at Aleah.hayes@tvcc.edu or Darla Mansfield at dmansfield@tvcc.edu
