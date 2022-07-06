Dozens of girls from different parts of Texas gathered in Athens on Tuesday for the Texas Teen-Age Softball Association age 10 and under State Tournament.
The players, coaches, and officials gathered at Cain Park under the sizzling afternoon sun for the opening ceremony, followed by the first round of games to determine who is best among the 19 teams competing.
The Athens Pumas won their opening round game Tuesday night, 21-0, over the Alba Lady Panthers. The Pumas entered the winners' bracket and were set for a battle with the Lexington Lady Eagles at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Mineola Lady Legends and Riesel Outlaws won first round games and are also playing at 5 p.m.
Athens attracts softball and baseball tournaments to the city each summer due, in part, to the quality of the facilities. Thousands of dollars have been spent in recent years to upgrade the playing surfaces, restrooms and other parts of the complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.