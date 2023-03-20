Softball roundup

The Athens Lady Hornets smashed Lindale, 16-5, at home, Friday to notch their first win of the season.
Athens exploded for a bundle of runs in the late innings, scoring five in the fifth and eight more in the sixth to close out the Eagles.
The win evens the Lady Hornets district record at 1-1. They had a heartbreaking loss to Grace Community on March 14 in which they sped out to a 5-0 lead only to lose on single runs in the fifth and sixth and four in the seventh.
Athens travels down State Highway 31, Tuesday to tangle with the Brownsboro Bearettes. Brownsboro lost to Van on Friday, 14-4. The Vandals blew out to a three-run lead after two innings then chased home seven runs in the third to take command of the game.
There are only six teams in 16-4A. Van, Athens, Brownsboro, Lindale and Chapel Hill. District play wraps up April 14.
Mabank, in 14-4A, brings a 13-5-3 record and a three game winning streak into district play. The Lady Panthers host Wills Point at 6:45, Tuesday.
Malakoff is also off to a good start. They were 12-4-1 through Friday, notching five straight wins. A trip to Kemp is up next with a 6 p.m., Tuesday start against the Yellowjackets.
Eustace travels to Mildred on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. district opener. Eustace is 6-12 in non-district games, while Mildred is 8-3.
Cross Roads and LaPoynor are in 20-2A. Neither is off to a great start, but have a chance to turn things around in district play. Cross Roads goes to Cayuga, for a 6 p.m., Tuesday match.
LaPoynor lost their last outing at Frankston, 6-5. They’re off Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.