The Mabank Lady Panthers swept a 4A area round series with North Lamar last week to advance in the State UIl softball playoffs.
Mabank won 16 to 2 on Friday, then won the second game 10-0 on Saturday afternoon. The wins, played at Winnsboro High School, improved Mabank's record to 25-6-1. The Lady Panthers entered the games ranked 9th in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Poll.
They move on to play Pleasant Grove (16-11-4) in the regional semifinals.
Brownsboro's season came to an end as Lady Bears ran into state 2nd ranked Bullard as their area matchup. Bullard took the first game 13-0, then polished off the series with a 14-0 shutout on Saturday.
The Class AA Cross Roads Lady Bobcats ended their season after dropping two close ones to Como-Pickton, 5-3 and 5-4.
The baseball bi-district playoffs saw Farmersville stop Mabank, taking the first game 4-1 and the clincher by a 10-7 score.
The Brownsboro Bears staged one of the more exciting series of the playoffs, taking two of three from Sunnyvale. The Bears won the first game 4-2, then lost the second 9-5. It took eight innings to decide the final game, with Brownsboro winning 6-4.
The Bears came into the playoffs riding the crest of an eight game win streak to close district play. They defeated Van to win a tie-breaker for the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs.
In Class 3A, Malakoff was shut out 11-0 by West, then dropped the second game 12-7 to end the Tiger's season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.