James Maupin (pictured) of Cypress and his father, Kerry, have made an annual fishing trip to Lake Amistad each spring for the last 12 years. Coronavirus concerns steered the anglers to Lake O.H. Ivie this year, where they crossed paths with this 13.15 pound Legacy class lunker on March 29. TPWD fisheries biologists hope to pair the big female with a male for spawning at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center sometime within the next week.