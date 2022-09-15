Soccer: TVCC drops two on Wednesday

The Lady Cardinal and Cardinal soccer teams turned in strong effort Wednesday afternoon in losses to Northeast Texas at The Pit.
The Lady Cardinals fell 6-0 and the Cardinals suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to travel Friday to Corsicana to take on No. 9 Navarro at 4:30 p.m..
The Cardinals are scheduled to make the long trip Saturday to Beeville to play Coastal Bend at 1 p.m.
The next home doubleheader is scheduled Saturday, Sep. 24 against Tyler. Action begins at 2 p.m.
