The upstart soccer program at Trinity Valley Community College received a generous boost from a longtime supporter of the college Wednesday.
First State Bank presented TVCC with a $1,000 donation in support of the program, which will play a club schedule this spring and its first NJCAA-sanctioned schedule in the fall.
“We are very appreciative of the support of our friends at First State Bank,” soccer coach Antonio Ledesma said. “Among other things, the donation will be used to assist with our upcoming tryouts as we begin putting our first teams (women and men) together.”
Representing First State Bank at the presentation were Armando Rincon, Ruth Beltran and Kim Hodges. The college was represented by president Dr. Jerry King, vice president of student services Dr. Philip Parnell, athletic director Eddie Kite and Ledesma.
Ledesma said tryouts are scheduled Saturday, April 10, at the soccer field on the lower level next to Cardinal Gym. Women’s tryouts are set for 9 a.m.-noon and men’s tryouts for 1-4 p.m.
Cost of the tryouts is $25.
Participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to complete necessary paperwork. They are also asked to bring cleats, shin guards and water.
The registration form is available online at https://tvcc.jotform.com/210396987290063.
For more information, email Ledesma at soccer@tvcc.edu.
