Preparations for soccer to become a member of the athletic program at Trinity Valley Community College in the fall of 2021 continue.
The next step in the process is fielding women’s and men’s club teams to compete in the spring. The college is currently seeking interested participants for upcoming tryouts, which will be held on a date early next year to be announced later.
According to Antonio Ledesma, who will coach the teams, around 15 women’s and 15 men’s players are being sought for the club program. Players must be enrolled at TVCC for the spring semester.
“Players in the spring will be given strong consideration for the fall when we field our first NJCAA-sanctioned teams,” Ledesma said.
For more information, contact Ledesma at 903-670-2618 or antonio.ledesma@tvcc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.