Dave Campbell's Texas Football projects another playoff year for Malakoff, while Eustace, Kemp and Trinidad fight to climb the ladder.
On Saturday, we looked at the larger schools with students in Henderson County. Today, we focus on the 3A teams and Trinidad, which battles in Six Man.
Malakoff is seen as the favorite in 8-3A Division 1 and ranks No. 7 in the State according to the summer edition of the venerable magazine. The pick is despite the exit of a lot of talent from the 9-4 2021 team. The team returns 7 offensive and seven defensive starters and importantly, has the continuity that few area schools can boast.
You have to go back to 2009, to find when Coach Jamie Driskell took over the program that had logged one win in the previous two seasons combined. Since then, they've never lost more than four in a campaign and played for the state 3A title in 2018, losing to Grandview 35-21.
Chase has some good size coming back and four non-district games to develop some new players. Texas Football notes the 285 pound David French and 230 pound Connor Johnson as strengths in both the offensive and defensive lines. The Bulldogs were 5-5 a year ago, with a 1-4 district mark.
Kemp rounds out the seven-team district, with nine offensive and eight defensive starters returning to try to notch some wins after a 0-9 record in 2021. Yellojackets Coach B.J. Rider did battle in the orange and white in his high school days and is happy to be returning home after a stay at Dallas Adamson. Rider has been coaching since 2006 and thinks he can reverse the Yellowjacket's fortunes.
The 13-2, 2017 team is proof that you can build a winner at Kemp.
The 6-Man Trinidad Trojans hope to take a step forward with the return of several players who were just learning the game. Coach Mike Warren has five starters back who will see two-way action. Texas Football has Oakwood favored in District 9-1A Division II, with Trinidad pegged third.
