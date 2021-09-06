Friday night was not deja vu for the Athens Hornets.
For the second straight week, the Hornets put up 40 points and allowed only seven in a football game.
The culprit this time was the Waxahachie Life Mustangs in a 40-7 thumping in the home opener at Bruce Field.
The win was a clean sweep for the Hornets as the JV White team won 16-12, while the JV Maroon team picked up an 18-0 victory on Thursday in Waxahachie.
Athens (2-0) returns to action Friday for Homecoming against the Fairfield Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Here is the Week 2 Sideline Review from Friday night.
OFFENSIVE STANDOUTS: The Hornets came up with 471 yards of total offense as they had 249 yards rushing and 222 yards passing.
In the scoring column, Athens had a 3-yard TD run by Ty Arroyo, a 3 and 1-yard run by JeCorey Roberts, a 31-yard pass from Arroyo to Jorien Ray, a 16-yard run by Jamauri Manning and a 25-yard reception from Arroyo to Jermarius Moore.
Arroyo went 10 of 20 for 222 yards with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. His top receiving target was sophomore Desmond Garrett with two catches for 76 yards on four targets.
DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS: When it comes to the defensive standouts, it was a huge night for sophomore Jaxson Stiles. The linebacker had 12 tackles, one caused fumble, two fumble recoveries and a quarterback pressure.
Junior Cody McMichael had 10 tackles, while junior Kaleb Russell had nine tackles, one fumble recovery and one sack. Senior Marco Rocha added eight tackles, one caused fumble and three QB pressures.
The Hornets had 20 players with at least one tackle in the dominating performance.
The Mustangs only TD came in the first half on a 10-yard pass from Colby Grmela to Dreylon DeQuire.
“The second drive, they kind of drove it down our throats. Not kind of, they did,” Athens coach Zac Harrell said. “But after that our defense played lights out. If they don't play like that in the first half then it's not that score and we may lose. But our defense played great, set the tempo.”
THOUGHTS FROM THE COACH: Harrell said knowing they had limited numbers on their sideline, he wanted to take advantage of that area of the game.
“They had a lot of kids playing both ways and we wanted to use that against them,” Coach Harrell said. “So we played fast and tried to run it right at them and our backs ran really hard and our offensive line did a good job.”
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: With the Week 2 Athens Daily Review Players of the Game, the Offensive Player of the Game is going to senior JeCorey Roberts with 14 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Roberts has shown a lot of heart as the main running back for the Hornets in the first two games.
The Defensive Player of the game for Week 2 if you base it on stats would be none other than Jaxson Stiles, but I would say the defensive unit played a key role in the performance against the Mustangs Friday.
