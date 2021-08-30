The Athens Hornets came out firing on all cylinders in the Highway 31 championship Friday at Bear Stadium.
The Hornets walked out with a 41-7 thumping to keep the trophy at Bruce Field for another year.
This was the 20th overall with Athens (11-9 overall) holding a 3-1 lead in the Highway 31 championship.
They are 5-1 over the Bears in the past six seasons. They won last year’s meeting 42-28 at Bruce Field in the season opener.
The Hornets will welcome Life Waxahachie into Bruce Field next Friday. The Mustangs were beaten by Connally, 57-6, in their opener.
Here is the Sideline Review and my pick for the Player of the Game from Athens and Brownsboro.
OFFENSIVE STANDOUTS: Offensively, the Hornets had a strong night as quarterback Ty Arroyo went 14 of 17 for 207 yards and four touchdowns. His top target was Jaden Crane with six catches for 104 yards and one touchdown. Desmond Garrett had five catches for 67 yards and a TD, while Jorien Ray finished with three catches for 36 yards and two TD’s.
The rushing leaders were JeCorey Roberts with 27 carries for 172 yards and two TD’s, while Arroyo had six carries for 38 yards, Bobby Thomas had three carries for 14 yards and Jamauri Manning had three carries for 12 yards.
DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS: When you look at the defensive standouts in the opener, Jamauri Manning led the way with seven tackles and one sack, Gage Friedrich had six and one caused fumble, and three players finished with four tackles. Those players were Trey Manning, Hunter White and Logan Schwering. Three players had a fumble recovery or interception in Marco Rocha, Desmond Garrett and Timber Crouch. 18 players recorded at least one tackle in the win.
THOUGHTS FROM THE COACH: When it came to the play of Arroyo, Harrell said due to a tough week for him he played one of the best games of his career.
“He played inspirational,” Harrell said. “I don't know if I've ever seen him play that well.”
When talking about the Brownsboro offense, Harrell was complimentary of how the Bears started.
“They moved the ball on us the first two series. They had some drives going,” Harrell said, “and then we caused fumbles on the first two drives. That was huge for our momentum.”
PLAYER OF THE GAME: A new addition to the Sideline Review is naming an Offensive and Defensive MVP during each game. The Offensive MVP is junior Jaden Crane following his six catch performance for 104 yards and a touchdown in his first regular season game since middle school. The Defensive MVP will go to Jamauri Manning for a team high seven tackles and one sack in the season opener. Manning had five solo tackles, which was second on the team.
