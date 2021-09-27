CHAPEL HILL – The Athens Hornets faced on the most talented offenses they have seen all year in the No. 4-ranked Chapel Hill Bulldogs Friday.
When the final horn sounded, the Hornets left Chapel Hill with a 57-21 defeat for their first loss this year. It was also the first game of the District 9-4A, Division I schedule.
Following a 50-7 deficit at the half, Athens outscored Chapel Hill 14-7 in the second half of play.
Athens (4-1, 0-1) returns to District 9-4A, Division I action Friday hosting the Henderson Lions. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Lions (3-1 overall) were open last week for the start of district play.
Here is the Sideline Review for the Athens Hornets and Chapel Hill Bulldogs in the District 9-4A, Division I opener. The Offensive and Defensive standouts have stats courtesy of the Athens football coaches.
OFFENSIVE STANDOUTS: When it came to the rushing attack, the Hornets had 39 carries for 316 yards rushing for 8.1 yards per carry. JeCorey Roberts finished with 23 carries for 167 yards and one TD, while Ty Arroyo had 13 carries for 93 yards and Jorien Ray had three carries for 56 yards.
Arroyo went 11 of 26 for 93 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His top target was Jaden Crane with eight receptions for 57 yards and two touchdowns, while Ray had two receptions for 35 yards.
DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS: When it came to the defensive numbers, the Hornets were led by Tray Hull with seven tackles, while Timber Crouch recorded six. Jaxson Stiles had five, Grant Yudizky and Marco Rocha had four, while 11 players had three or less tackles. Kaleb Russell also recorded one sack.
THOUGHTS FROM THE COACH: Even though the Hornets had a tough game Friday, coach Zac Harrell was pleased with how the guys kept fighting in the loss.
“I was proud of the way we kept playing in the second half,” Harrell said. “The game was definitely decided in the first half and that is not what we wanted. I thought our guys kept playing in the second half so I was proud of that. It was something to build on moving into this week. That is what we challenged them with at halftime. You got two choices and it didn’t go our way and that is not what we planned to have happen. You can just quit now or we can try to be a better football team in the second half, which I thought we were.”
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: The Offensive Player of the Game was a toss-up between Roberts and Crane, but with the fight that Crane showed throughout the game, I had to go with the junior wide receiver. I thought even with the odds stacked against the team, Crane continued to fight as hard as he could to help the team.
When it comes to the overall Player of the Game, you could not doubt the numbers that Roberts put up even with a series off due to an injury. Roberts was given everything he had in the backfield to help the team even when things were not going right for the Hornets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.