The Athens Hornets had another tough loss, this time at the hands of the Palestine Wildcats.
In the Pink Out game, Athens lost 46-29 to the Wildcats for a fourth straight District 9-4A, Division I loss.
Athens coach Zac Harrell’s team is now 4-4 overall and 0-4 in District 9-4A play with two games remaining. The Hornets return to action Friday at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium to face the Kilgore Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs (7-1 overall, 4-0 in district play) defeated Henderson, 35-34, in Henderson Friday.
The Wildcats improved to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in district play as they will host the Lindale Eagles Friday at Wildcats Stadium.
Here is the Sideline Review for the Pink Out Game between Athens and Palestine at Bruce Field.
OFFENSIVE STANDOUTS: The Hornets offense accounted for 529 yards in the 46-29 loss with 370 coming through the passing game.
Sophomore Jorien Ray had 10 receptions for 168 yards on 17 targets and three touchdowns. Jecorey Roberts and Gage Friedrich each had 52 yards receiving and Frederich’s came on a fourth down conversion. Athens had six players with at least one reception.
Of the 159 rushing yards, Roberts accounted for 106 of them, while junior quarterback Ty Arroyo had 58 yards on seven carries.
DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS: In the loss to Palestine, the defense was led by Marco Rocha with 11 tackles and one quarterback pressure, while Timber Crouch had 10 tackles. Jamauri Manning had nine tackles and one pass breakup, while Gage Friedrich had eight tackles, one caused fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup.
The Hornets had 19 players record at least one tackle in the loss for defensive coordinator Flint Bigham.
DID YOU KNOW? Roberts has rushed for 839 yards and eight touchdowns on 132 carries this season. He is averaging 6.4 yards per carry after adding 106 yards in the loss to Palestine.
Junior Jaden Crane had 47 receptions for 492 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He is averaging 10.5 yards per reception and had four catches for 45 yards and one TD Friday. He is also 1-for-1 passing for 75 yards and a TD on a trick play against Palestine.
Arroyo is 127-for-214 for 1,719 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games. He finished 19-of-33 for 253 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against Palestine.
PLAYER OF THE GAME: The Offensive Player of the Game is going to a player who has made an impact at the wide receiver position in Jorien Ray. In Friday’s loss as was already highlighted, he had 10 receptions for 168 yards and three touchdowns. He was all over the field and when you average 16.8 yards per catch, you know you will be recognized.
The Defensive Player of the Game went to a player who filled the stat report and moved position due to an injury to Cody McMichael. That player is Gage Friedrich, who finished with eight tackles, one caused fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup. He now has 40 tackles, one quarterback pressure, one interception, one pass breakup, three caused fumble and one fumble recovery.
