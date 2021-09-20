The Athens Hornets wrapped up non-district with a dominating performance Friday in Wills Point.
The Hornets improved to 4-0 with a 41-0 victory for their fourth 40-point outing this season.
Athens is scheduled to return to action Friday for the start of District 9-4A, Division I play. The Hornets will travel to Chapel Hill to face the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill is 4-0 overall following a 59-21 victory over the Center Roughriders during homecoming in Chapel Hill.
Here is the Sideline Review between the Athens Hornets and the Wills Point Tigers.
OFFENSIVE STANDOUTS: When it comes to the top performers in the final non-district game, fans saw some impressive performances across the board. Quarterback Ty Arroyo went 15 of 21 for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He had three interceptions but as you will see in thoughts from the coach, they had a reason for some of those picks.
Arroyo connected with six teammates in the passing game led by Daniel Stanley with two catches for 58 yards and Jorien Ray had three receptions for 38 yards. Jaden Crane, Jermarius Moore and Desmond Garrett also had receptions.
In the running game, Arroyo led the way with six carries for 89 yards and a touchdown. Running back JeCorey Roberts had nine carries for 69 yards and two TD’s to lead the offense.
DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS: Once again, the Hornets defense had a strong night from junior Cody McMichael. The linebacker had 14 tackles and one caused fumble. Manuel Blancas had seven tackles and one caused fumble, while Jaxson Stiles, Tray Hull, Hunter White and Timber Crouch had six tackles each. Blazyn Saxon had a sack and a fumble recovery to go with two tackles for the Hornets.
Athens had 23 players record at least one tackle in the dominating victory over Wills Point.
THOUGHTS FROM THE COACH: Coach Zac Harrell complimented the defense for recording the first shutout of the year during his post-game thoughts.
“The guys played really hard. (Defensive Coordinator) Coach Bigham told them after the game they played with great effort.”
When it came to the three interceptions, Harrell said they were trying to run some new plays and it just didn’t work in this contest.
“That's not on our kids,” he said. “What I told them is we've got to do a good job when things don't go our way of not beating ourselves up mentally. We have to have that 'play the next play' mentality.”
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: The Offensive Player of the Game for Week 4 is a player I am sure was ready to get back on the field following an injury in Daniel Stanley. Even though his numbers were two carries for 34 yards and a TD rushing, for a 17 yard average and two receptions for 58 yards, Stanley made a move in the game that impressed me. On his TD run, he juked out two defenders for his TD and was so excited following the TD score.
The Defensive Player of the Game for another week is Cody McMichael. Not just due to the team leading 14 tackles and one caused fumble, but the way he can orchestrate the defense to get them in the right spots and graded out as the third best defender in the game Friday. Watch out for him in district.
My Special Teams Player of the Game is Zsaid Inestroza, who continues to show improvement in the kicking game as he went 5 of 6 in PATs during the game for the second straight week.
NOTE: For more on comments from the coach, check out our Coaches Corner Podcast for previews and other comments during the district season.
