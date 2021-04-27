A Cardinal out of Columbus High School is the first 2021 signee to the Lady Cardinal volleyball program announced by second-year Trinity Valley Community College head coach Aleah Hayes.
Megan Shupak, a 5-5 libero, will bring a wealth of success both on the court and in the classroom with her to the Lady Cardinals. In addition to being named her district’s Co-Libero of Year as a senior and helping her team to the regional quarterfinals, she also received All-Academic honors and is an A Honor Roll student. She was also named a Cardinal Scholar at CHS.
On the court this past season, she recorded 342 digs, averaging 3.6 per set.
“I chose TVCC because of the strong volleyball program and I have the opportunity to pursue a degree in business before transferring to a university,” Shupak said.
“I love the family feel of the campus and the team. I am so excited to be a part of the Cardinal family!”
“We are excited to add Megan to our volleyball program,” Hayes said. “She is a true competitor and teammate and will bring great determination and effort to our back row. “Megan is a strong defender and will add to our team ball control.
“She will have a successful career at TVCC, both in the classroom and on the court.”
