The Henderson County 4-H Shotgun Sports team competed at the State 4-H Shotgun Sports Games last week at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio.
The team, made up of Jason Mills, Clark Braddock, Cutter Justice, Lance Krieg and Jack Tyler, braved the heat and competed in five events each throughout the week. These events included Whiz Bang, American Trap, Double Trap, American Skeet, Double Skeet and Sporting Clays.
Junior Class shooter Jason Mills won Junior Whiz Bang with a score of 43 out of 50 clays shot. He also placed fourth in American Trap and sixth in Sporting Clays. Jason also finished 11th out of 77 junior shooters with 263 clays being shot.
Junior Class shooter Clark Braddock placed fourth in Junior Whiz Bang, seventh in Junior Double Trap, 11th in American Trap and 11th in American Skeet. Clark also placed 10th overall with 265 clays being shot.
Jason Mills and Clark Braddock also placed first overall team in American Trap.
Both Intermediate Shooters Cutter Justice and Jack Tyler placed third in their Lewis Classes.
The Henderson County 4H Shotgun Sports Team wants to thank David, Kyle, Greg and David Jr. from 5H Shooting Sports for supporting us during the State Shoot. They could not have done what they did without the support and help from this amazing family. Thank you 5H Shooting Sports!
“This amazing group of youth have worked hard all year for this event and as parents and coaches we are proud to support them. This is what 4-H is about, leadership, friendship and teamwork and this team proved it this week” said Leslie Saunders, Club Manager.
If you are interested in joining the Henderson County 4-H Shotgun Sports please contact Leslie Saunders at 903-681-3484.
