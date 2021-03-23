Trinity Valley Community College today announced SHN Sports Network will air Cardinal football this spring season, which begins Saturday.
All eight games will be webcast live by the Malakoff affiliate of the SHN Sports Network. All games will be webcast on the SHN Sports Network YouTube channel and Facebook Live. The direct link will be publicized on the college’s social media pages the week of the games.
“We are very excited to team up with SHN Sports Network and assure our fans will have an opportunity to watch games they are unable to attend,” said TVCC athletic director Eddie Kite. “All games will be available to our fans and that’s very important to us.”
Joey Snowden and Marcus Dowell will call the games. Aaron Scott will produce the webcasts and Jonathan Snowden will be the cameraman.
“We are more than excited to be able to have the opportunity to be associated with a superior program such as TVCC,” Joey Snowden said. “As a matter of fact, it will be an honor and a privilege to broadcast and telecast TVCC football.
“We will do our very best to ensure that TVCC football is well represented by our SHN team.”
The Cardinals open the season Saturday against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, Okla. at 2:30 p.m. The pregame show begins at 2 p.m.
