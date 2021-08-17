Trinity Valley Community College today announced SHN Sports Network will again air Cardinal football in the 2021 season, which begins Saturday, Sept. 4.
All nine games will be webcast live by the Malakoff affiliate of the SHN Sports Network, which teamed up with the college for the 2020 season played this past spring. All games will be webcast on the SHN Sports Network YouTube channel and Facebook Live. The direct link will be publicized on the college’s social media pages the week of the games.
“We are very excited to again team up with SHN Sports Network and assure our fans will have an opportunity to watch games they are unable to attend,” said TVCC athletic director Eddie Kite. “We were very pleased with the presentation the SHN team provided during the spring season and our athletes enjoyed watching the archived games.”
Joey Snowden and Marcus Dowell will call the games. Aaron Scott will produce the webcasts and Jonathan Snowden will be the cameraman.
“We are more than excited to be able to have the opportunity to continue our association with TVCC,” Joey Snowden said. “It will be an honor and a privilege to broadcast Cardinal football for a second straight season.
“We will do our very best to ensure that TVCC football is well represented by our SHN team.”
Snowden said sponsorship packages for the webcasts are available. Contact him via email for more information at joeysnowden@yahoo.com.
The Cardinals open the season against ASA-Miami. Game time is 1 p.m.
