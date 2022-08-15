In this age of reboots, Athens Christian Preparatory Academy announced a big one this summer.
ACPA is ready to re-establish its football program with Hanner Shipley at the helm.
"I was looking to get involved with high school players in some degree," Shipley said. "I noticed there was a Christian school here and noticed they didn't have a football program. I approached the athletic director and here we are."
With the other Texas highs schools now in scrimmages Shipley knows that's a year away. Right now he's laying the foundation for the new program this year in preparation for playing a schedule in fall 2023.
Shipley, who played his high school ball at a small, Christian school is stoked at the chance of bringing some of his football skills and life lessons to the Athens school.
Before moving to Athens, he did Bible studies and training with high school players in Mansfield. Through it all, he had a desire to coach.
"Coaching is something I've my family has always been involved in." My uncle Bob Shipley is in the Texas Hall of Fame as a coach and my father, Stephen Shipley was also a coach."
Hanner played at Highland Lakes High School west of Austin, and graduated from Louisiana Tech in 2019 with a degree is sociology. His college career followed a circuitous route, first to LSU, then Abilene Christian University. He later signed on at Blinn, which opened up his recruitment again to four-year schools. From those courting he chose the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
"I'm like the Johnny Cash of college football," Shipley said. "I've been everywhere."
He was listed as a 6 feet 5 inches tall and 292 pound lineman at Tech. He's considerably thinner now that he's not battling in the trenches.
"I loved the school and the community of Ruston," Shipley said.
Athens Christian Prep announced on June 20, its intent to rekindle the football program. The off year gives him a little time to lay a good foundation for the Storm's future.
"Right now, we've had a couple of football camps, some meetings and conditioning stuff," Shipley said. "In the fall, we'll have some more meetings and go over some play book stuff."
Weight lifting will begin in the fall and they'll throw the ball around.
"When spring approaches, we'll put on some pads and do some popping." he said. "It'll be fun."
Shipley is emphasizing the need for team unity in the reborn program.
"We want to do fun things like having a movie night maybe watching ‘Remember the Titans.’ That's a good one to get exited about football.”
The 2023 roster is still a mystery Shipley said.
"I don't know what we're going to have. That's one of the goals of this fall is to get some people excited and see what we have.”
Fortunately, fielding a six-man team requires a lot fewer players than your typical 11-man game.
"We're not going to have the facilities like some bigger schools do," Shipley said. "We're going to have to be creative, but that's good in a way, getting back to just football."
As much as the competitive aspect of building a football team, he's exited about the opportunity to make a difference in young lives.
"Another thing about being a part of a small, Christian school is I can share my faith with them," Shipley said. "I can tell them about my experiences and tell them about how Jesus Christ plays into every part of their lives, including football."
