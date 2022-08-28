Joe Lee Smith posts records dating back many dedades on the Texas High School Football History.com website.
With that as a resource I thought it would be interesting to see how Jamie Driskell's success at Malakoff rates with the other superior coaches who've labored in Henderson County. This doesn't take into account their career marks, but strictly what they did while coaching here.
Mabank and Kemp are included in the study, because a portion of their students reside in Henderson County, with the rest in Kaufman and Van Zandt.
Driskell began the year with 128 wins in 13 seasons at Malakoff, since his arrival in 2009. There have been 33 losses. The records, dating to 1929 show no Malakoff coach with close to that many years on the sidelines there and certainly no one with as many victories.
John Wills, who coached the Tigers from 1988 through 1991, compiled a record of 26-16. He took the team to the playoffs in 1990, with a 9-3 team.
E.B. Bishop, who led the team from 1951 through 1954, also stayed four years, without a losing season. His record was 23-15-2. His first season was the best with the Tigers going 7-3.
For Athens, Paul Essarry compiled a ten season mark of 59-51, the most wins in program history. The 11-3 record in 2010, his second season was the most wins ever recorded for the Hornets. In 2013, his team had a perfect 10-1 regular season and finished 10-1.
Mike Scheulke won 38 and lost 38, with six ties during his eight year stint from 1991-1999. The Hornets won eight games in 1996.
Billy Mitchell was at the helm for three seasons from 1988-1990 with a sparkling 21-9-2 record. His last two seasons produced 8-2 and 8-2-2 marks.
At Brownsboro, John Settle had some recent success, between 2003 and 2010. Settle won 49 and lost 38 and posted a 10-4 year in 2006.
Tom Talley also had a long run from 1983-1997. Those seasons resulted in 92 wins and 69 losses. He had three double digit win seasons, 11-1 in 1984, 10-1 in 1987 and 10-3 in 1992.
Eustace had Chad Morris for four seasons from 1994-1997. After three straight 5-5 years his team went 11-1 ending his stay with a 16-16 mark. The great final season sent Morris on an upward swing in the coaching ranks and eventually to the University of Arkansas, where his run of success stalled.
No story about county coaches would be complete without mentioning Gene Bethea, who was head of the Bulldogs for 10 years including runs of 11-1 and 12-2 in 86 and 87. In all, he won 58 games and lost 48 at Eustace.
At Kemp, Glenn West put together a consistent winner, with only one losing year in six.
After a 4-6 start in 1992, he finished with a 9-4 in 1997. He won 41 games during his stay and lost 23.
Mabank had two stellar years under Joe Martin in 90 and 91. Overall, he went 16-6, with a 9-2 record his final year.
Unfortunately, the site doesn't keep Six-Man data. Trinidad won the state title in 98 with a 15-0 team under coach Kevin Ray.
