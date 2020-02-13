The Texas Sports Writers Association released their Class 3A and Class 4A All-State football teams on Wednesday and Thursday, highlighting and recognizing the biggest impact players from across the state.
Three area schools have combined for seven players landing All-State spots: Athens, Brownsboro and Malakoff.
For 3A, Hector Romero, Darion Peace and Colby Rush represented Malakoff. Romero is tied for Third Team placekicker, Peace is honorable mention at quarterback and Colby Rush gets an honorable mention at linebacker.
In 4A, Athens’ Garrett Hayes is a First Team offensive tackle, Nathan Sims is an honorable mention running back and Jerquindon Taylor is an honorable mention all-purpose back.
Lastly, Brownsboro’s Cole Williams is the 4A First Team all-purpose back.
