Athens ISD is starting the sale of reserved tickets on Monday, Aug. 2 at the field house.
The hours for ticket sales are 8 a.m-to-12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.-to-4 p.m.
Previous ticket holders may come in Aug. 2-12 to purchase their tickets. On Aug. 16, the remaining tickets will be available to the public.
It will be through the on-line system that we used last year, but they must be purchased at the Field House.
This is so athletic secretary Dorothy Bundy can allow the ticket holders to purchase their same tickets they have purchased for years and not on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The prices are $35 for the season, which is for five home games at $7 per seat, per game.
