LAS VEGAS--When the chutes opened at the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo this week, fans were searching for the next big star.
Twenty-five time world champion Trevor Brazile, who has dazzled crowds for more than 20 years, is a spectator this year after entering into semiretirement in 2018, leaving the title for the world’s top cowboy up for grabs.
Traditionally, a competitor must win either a record number or a substantial amount of world all-around titles on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit in order to be classified as one of the sport’s all-time greats.
Some other former superstar cowboys were the late Jim Shoulders who clinched a then record fifth world all-around title in 1959, Larry Mahan who earned a then record sixth all-around title in 1973, Tom Ferguson who snared a then record tying sixth all-around title in 1979, and Ty Murray who corralled a then record seventh all-around title in 1998. Brazile broke Murray’s record of seven in 2010 when he clinched his eighth world all-around title. He went on and snared six more all-around gold buckles.
So, who will replace Brazile?
At the beginning of the year, it appeared that Brazile’s brother-in-law, four-time world champion Tuf Cooper, was the apparent heir. Cooper clinched the all-around title in 2017 and Brazile finished second in the race. Last year, Cooper finished second in the world all-around race behind Brazile who is from Decatur, Texas.
Cooper, who has homes in Weatherford and Decatur, is best known for his tie-down roping skills. Three of the four titles that he’s won are in tie-down roping. But in 2017, he became a world class steer roper, which made him a serious all-around contender.
Cooper’s resume indicates he could become the sport’s next big star, but during the 2019 regular season, Stetson Wright, a rookie who competes on a world class level in both saddle bronc riding and bull riding, made a sensational splash and he is one to watch.
The 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo began Thursday, Dec. 5, and will run through Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Thomas & Mack Center on the Las Vegas-based UNLV campus. Wright, a Utah cowboy, has qualified for the 2019 National Finals in bull riding and he entered the National Finals Rodeo on Thursday night ranked No. 1 in the 2019 world all-around title race with $182,999.
Clay Smith, an Oklahoma cowboy who clinched the team roping heading world title last year, entered the NFR in second place in the all-around standings with $161,363. Cooper was ranked third with $159,755. Caleb Smidt, a two-time world champion tie-down roper from Bellville, Texas, was ranked fourth with $145,189.
Wright, Smith, Cooper, and Smidt were the top contenders for the 2019 world all-around title going the 2019 NFR. If Wright clinches the 2019 all-around title, it would be the first time that a bucking stock rider has won the prestigious award in 21 years.
Mahan, who competed in bucking stock riding events, said it will be exciting to again witness a battle between a roughstock rider and timed event competitors who are vying for the all-around title.
“Now, we have the two ends of the arena, not two or three guys in the timed events going for the all-around,” Mahan said. “Maybe it’s time for a big change.”
Since 1998, when Murray won his last all-around title, a timed event competitor has snared the world all-around championship.
“It’s been a timed event sport now for a long time because there hasn’t really been anybody that’s been able to shine in more than one event in the riding events,” Mahan said.
But again, whoever snares the world all-around title this year also will need to win more all-around titles in the near future to become pro rodeo’s next big star as was the case for Shoulders, Mahan, Ferguson, Murray and Brazile.
Askey qualifies
Bull rider Jeff Askey, who is from the Athens, Texas, area, has earned another trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Askey advanced to the 2019 NFR in Las Vegas as the result of finishing in the top 15 in the world standings when the 2019 regular season concluded on Sept. 30.
Askey entered the 2019 NFR ranked No. 13 in the PRCA’s 2019 bull riding title race with $113,694 that was earned throughout the regular season.
Askey, 31, has earned his third NFR berth. He also qualified for the Las Vegas championships in 2016 and 2018.
Younger qualifiers
Another big storyline is this year’s National Finals is featuring some exceptionally talented younger competitors. The biggest example is Wright, a fresh faced 20-year-old cowboy. In addition to entering the 2019 NFR ranked No. 1 in the all-around title race, Wright entered this year's NFR ranked No. 2 in the PRCA’s bull riding title race. He also finished the regular season ranked No. 20 in the saddle bronc riding title race.
Another example of younger talent is 19-year-old Shad Mayfield, a Clovis, N.M., cowboy who has qualified for the National Finals in tie-down roping. In order to qualify for the NFR, a competitor must finish the regular season within the top 15 in a single event. Mayfield, a rookie, entered the NFR in 13th place.
There are other younger talented first time NFR qualifiers such as Haven Meged, 21, who entered the NFR ranked No. 2 in tie-down roping, and Daylon Swearingen, 20, who entered the NFR ranked No. 14 in bull riding.
Cutting horse update
Veteran Michael Cooper of Weatherford, Texas, and a horse named Bohemiann Rhapsody, will advance to the National Cutting Horse Association World Championship Futurity open division semifinal round after turning in a two-ride score of 440.5. Cooper’s 440.5 was the highest aggregate score from the first and second rounds.
During the Dec. 14 semifinal at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, Cooper will attempt to advance to the Dec. 15 open final round, which is the first jewel of the NCHA’s Triple Crown Series.
The Futurity, which features debuting 3-year-old horses, is the sport’s most prestigious show.
