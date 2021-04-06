The memory of Mike McGee will live on at Trinity Valley Community College.
In April of 1969 competing in a rodeo in Corsicana as a sophomore bull rider for Henderson County Junior College, he lost his life in a tragic accident.
Monday, in a brief ceremony in front of the Orval Pirtle Administration Building, TVCC president Jerry King, Ed.D., announced an endowed scholarship in McGee’s name had been established.
The scholarship is a result of a generous donation by McGee’s brother Kenneth and wife Reba. He is a former longtime member of the college’s board of trustees.
“We are very appreciative of this gift to the college,” said King as he presented the McGees with a plaque of appreciation. “This will keep Mike’s memory alive long after we’re gone and benefit future bull riders.
“The Mike McGee Scholarship will be available in perpetuity to honor Mike McGee and his contribution to the college and rodeo team.”
King said the scholarship would be available each year to provide scholarships for tuition/fee for two bull riders on the college’s rodeo team. The recipients will be determined by the rodeo coach.
“We are here to assist students and this will help us do just that,” said rodeo coach Brent Bratton. “We appreciate Mr. and Mrs. McGee for this gesture as a way to honor Mike.
“It will make a difference in the lives of our students in the future.”
In addition to Bratton, the rodeo team was represented at the ceremony by team members Cameron Rogers, Hannah Lovelady and Cade Cogbill.
