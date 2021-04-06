Kenneth and Reba McGee were presented a plaque of appreciation by TVCC president Dr. Jerry King and members of the college’s rodeo team Monday afternoon. As a result of a generous donation by the McGees, an endowed scholarship has been established to honor Mike McGee, a sophomore bull rider for Henderson County Junior College who lost his life in a tragic accident while competing in a rodeo in Corsicana. The scholarship will be presented each year to two bull riders. Representing the rodeo team were Coach Brent Bratton, Cameron Rogers, Cade Cogbill and Hannah Lovelady.