With the tie-down roping title at stake during the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo final round on Feb. 22, 19-year-old Shad Mayfield turned in a blistering time of 6.9 seconds.
Mayfield’s winning run in the short round at the AT&T Center during a Cowboy Channel live TV broadcast helped the Clovis, N.M., cowboy clinch the title, which was based on aggregate earnings throughout the 17-day rodeo. Mayfield, who earned his first trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas last year, clinched the San Antonio Rodeo’s 2020 tie-down roping title with $24,500 in total earnings.
Mayfield was mounted on his 10-year-old horse, Wichita, that he acquired at the end of last year.
“This is my favorite rodeo,” Mayfield said of San Antonio’s annual Professional Rodeo Association show that’s won the PRCA’s Large Indoor Rodeo title 14 times. “I had a little of luck here last year. I made it to the final round, but I didn’t do good. So, I came in this year wanting to win it. I drew good all week, my horse worked good and it all worked out.”
Mayfield is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s 2020 tie-down roping world title race with $77,700 (in world standings released on Feb. 24). Four-time world champion Tuf Cooper is second place with $42,534.
Mayfield is the son of Sylvester Mayfield of Clovis who qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in tie-down roping in 1985 and 1987.
“It feels like I’m doing it myself,” Sylvester Mayfield said of watching his son compete. “I get more nervous than he does. I’m so proud of him. I’m so blessed.”
Shad Mayfield began roping at age seven with lots of help from his renowned father.
“He’s taught me how to rope and got me horses my whole life and I’m really thankful for that,” Mayfield said.
The elder Mayfield said his son stays highly focused.
“He’s got a lot of hustle,” Sylvester Mayfield said. “I taught him to have a lot of hustle and never quit trying.”
During the San Antonio Rodeo, Shad Mayfield edged second place finisher Timber Moore, $24,500 to $19,250. Tuf Cooper, who has residences in Weatherford and Decatur, finished third with $15,500.
Cooper, who is the 2017 world all-around champion, is ranked No. 1 in the 2020 world all-around title race with $49,796.
In saddle bronc riding, three-time National Finals qualifier Brody Cress, a Wyoming cowboy who competes for Tarleton State’s rodeo team, clinched the title with $24,750. Wyatt Casper of Pampa finished fourth with $16,250. Casper is ranked No. 1 in the 2020 saddle bronc riding title race with $66,645.
In barrel racing, former world champion Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi of Lampasas clinched the title with $23,500, only $250 more than second place finisher Jill Wilson of Snyder who earned $23,250.
Pozzi-Tonozzi and Wilson tied for first during the final round with 14.02s. But Pozzi-Tonozzi finished as the San Antonio Rodeo's 2020 champion because she earned the most money overall. Pozzi-Tonozzi is ranked No. 1 in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association Pro Rodeo World Standings (released on Feb. 25) with $59,887. Wilson is ranked No. 4 with $29,850.
The other 2020 San Antonio champions were steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack ($23,250); team ropers Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves ($24,000 each); bull rider Denton Fugate ($23,000) and bareback rider Mason Clements ($23,500).
The 2020 San Antonio Rodeo, which was Feb. 6-22, offered competitors $1,410,498.
College Rodeo Update
On the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southern Region circuit, McNeese State is ranked No. 1 in the men’s team standings with 3,578.5 points after competing in the Feb. 20-22 Texas A&M-Commerce Rodeo in Sulphur Springs. The Texas A&M-Commerce Rodeo was the sixth of 10 Southern Region shows scheduled for the 2019-2020 regular season.
Hill College is ranked No. 2 in the men’s team standings with 3,029.5 points. Sam Houston State is No. 3 with 2,976.5. Trinity Valley Community College is ranked No. 8 with 996.
In the Southern Region’s women’s team standings after the first six rodeos of the regular season, Texas A&M Commerce is ranked No. 2 with 2,660.29. McNeese State is ranked second with 2,262.83. Sam Houston State is No. 3 with 980.83. Trinity Valley Community College is ranked No. 7 with 456.5.
PBR update
On the Professional Bull Riders circuit, former PBR World Finals qualifier Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, clinched the title at the Feb. 22-23 Unleash The Beast (the association’s top tier tour) show in St. Louis. Leme earned $39,632.
Leme was ranked No. 1 in the PBR’s 2020 world title race with 579 points (in the standings released on Feb. 23). Jess Lockwood, a two-time world champion who finished fifth at the St. Louis tour stop, was ranked No. 2 in the world standings with 464. Former World Finals qualifier Joao Ricardo Vieira, another Brazilian from Decatur, was ranked No. 3 with 442.75.
American update
The RFD-TV’s The American, a major PRCA show, is scheduled for March 7-8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
