For saddle bronc rider Sterling Crawley, it’s a good thing that every competitor who qualifies for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas receives $10,000 at the beginning of the 10-day show.
The $10,000 up front turned out to be the only check that Crawley received at the 2018 National Finals in December. He made only five qualified rides at the Las Vegas championships, but never once placed.
But Crawley, a former Sam Houston State competitor who is from Huntsville, snapped out of his slump soon after the 2018 NFR and he consistently has finished in the money on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit in 2019.
Crawley's performances last weekend were a prime example. He and his brother, Jacobs, tied for first in the saddle bronc riding title race at the Aug. 9-10 Summit County Fair and Rodeo in Coalville, Utah. They each turned in scores of 83 and they each earned $2,556.
Sterling Crawley, a five-time National Finals qualifier, busted a bronc named Alotta Class, which is owned by Diamond G Rodeo. Jacobs Crawley conquered a Diamond G horse named Jack B Nimble.
Crawley also clinched the saddle bronc riding title at the Aug. 7-10 Lawton Rangers Rodeo in Lawton, Oklahoma, where he pocketed $3,638. He turned in an 87 aboard a bronc named Capone, which is owned by the Andrews Rodeo Co.
Crawley also tied for fourth place in saddle bronc riding with an 83 at the Aug. 7-10 Lea County PRCA Rodeo in Lovington, New Mexico, where he picked up a $1,371 check. If that wasn't enough, Crawley finished sixth in the saddle bronc riding title race with an 83 at the Aug. 7-10 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo in Sikeston, Missouri, , where he collected $729.
After all that, Crawley was ranked No. 3 in the PRCA's 2019 saddle bronc world title race with $103,434 (in the world standings released on Wednesday, Aug. 14). Ryder Wright, the 2017 world champion, was ranked No. 1 with $198,208.
With $103,434 in regular season earnings, Crawley has all but clinched a berth in the 2019 National Finals, which is scheduled for Dec. 5-14 in Las Vegas.
Athens cowboy injured
Bull rider Jeff Askey, a two-time National Finals qualifier from Athens, is expected to miss a couple of weeks after dislocating his right shoulder in a bull riding accident, according to prorodeo.com.
Askey, 31, who qualified for the National Finals in 2016 and 2018 and was ranked 10th in the Aug. 14 PRCA | RAM World Standings with $89,790, suffered the injury when he was bucked off D&H Cattle Company’s Margin Call on Aug. 9 at the Lawton (Okla.) Rangers Rodeo.
“I’m just going to take two weeks off and get some physical therapy and get my shoulder back to where it needs to be,” told prorodeo.com writer Tracy Renck.
“When I got bucked off, all my weight came down on my (right) elbow and it jammed my shoulder and dislocated it. I’m going to physical therapy. It helps that this is my riding arm and there will not be a lot of motion. My (right arm) stays on my side and doesn’t move a lot. This time of the year and where I am in the standings, I need to come back as soon as possible.”
Askey, who hasn’t had shoulder problems in the past, is hoping to return to riding at the Ellensburg (Wash.) Rodeo, which is scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 2.
Email Brett Hoffman at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.
