On a wet, windy, and chilly Friday night, the Brownsboro Bears traveled to meet the Rusk Eagles. The Eagles ran their district record to 2-0, with a 44-35 victory.
The first quarter started off with a seven minute Bear drive. It was capped off by a three yard touchdown run by Cole Williams. Jorge Vicente’ kicked the extra point, and Brownsboro led 7-0. Jaden Rushing returned the kickoff 95 yards for six points. Jaylon Hall converted the two points to go ahead 8-7.
The Bears took it right back down the field, but the Eagles blocked a field goal attempt. On the first play, Alex Jones took the ball 62 yards for a touchdown. Jones also scored the two point conversion. The Bears came back on a Williams halfback pass to Caleb Booth for 57 yards and another touchdown. Vicente’ added the extra point. The quarter ended with Rusk leading 16-14.
The second quarter was each team taking turns scoring. The Eagles scored on a touchdown pass from Hall to Sean Rogers of 17 yards. Hall took in the two point conversion. The Bears followed with Gage Wehrmann hitting Noah Sissom on a 25 yard touchdown pass, and Vicente’ kicked the point after.
The final score of the half was a one yard plunge by Hall for Rusk. The halftime score ended up 30-21, in favor of Rusk.
The third quarter started off with the Bears stomping the ball down the field and Gavyn Young diving in two yards for the touchdown. Vicente’ kicked his fourth extra point, and the Bears only trailed 30-28. Brownsboro recovered the onside kick and it looked like the Bears were on their way. However, the Eagles intercepted on the first play and seemed to be off to the races. Hall tossed his second touchdown to Rogers for 20 yards. Rushing caught the two point conversion and led 38-28.
The Bears just wouldn’t quit. They marched the ball right down the field to start the fourth quarter. Wehrmann ran in a one yard touchdown. Vicente’ once again converted to make the score 38-35.
After a long kickoff return, the Eagles scored again with Hall sneaking in from the four yard line. The score was now 44-35. You guessed it, the Bears came roaring back with only four minutes to play. On a fourth down play from the Eagle 36 yard line, a Rusk defensive back knocked down the pass on the five yard line. The Eagles ran out the clock for a 44-35 victory.
Leading the Bears were Williams and Wehrmann, with 134 and 130 rushing yards. Hall passed and ran to lead the Eagles.
The Bears drop to 1-8 and 0-3 in district. They host the Bullard Panthers next Friday at 7:30 p.m. to close the regular season.
