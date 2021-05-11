When the roll is called at the College National Finals Rodeo June 11-15 in Casper, Wyoming, TVCC will be well represented.
Four members of the college’s rodeo team have qualified to compete among the best of the best.
Cameron Rogers, who finished as the No. 1-ranked bullrider in the NIRA Southern Region, will be joined by team ropers Cutter Carpenter, Devon Johnson and Kaden Profili. Carpenter and Johnson completed the season ranked fifth in the Southern Region and Profili sixth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.