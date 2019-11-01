Last weekend on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit, world class saddle bronc riders strapped on their spurs and competed in the Brad Gjermundson Extreme Broncs in New Town, N.D.
Gjermundson is a four-time world champion saddle bronc rider (1981, 1983, 1984 and 1985) who was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1995.
Jake Finlay, an Australian cowboy, clinched the title at the Oct. 18-19 show in New Town with a three-ride aggregate score of 252. He pocketed $12,296, according to prorodeo.com.
Wyatt Casper of Pampa finished second in the title race with a 251.5. He pocketed $9,846.
In the PRCA’s 2020 world standings, Casper is ranked No. 1 with $14,094. Finlay is ranked No. 2 with $13,113.
In 2016, Casper clinched the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association saddle bronc riding title at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., while competing for Clarendon College.
Both Casper and Finlay are attempting to qualify for the 2020 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Finlay finished 17th in the PRCA’s 2019 regular season saddle bronc riding world standings, only two places shy of qualifying for the 2019 NFR.
Six-time National Finals qualifier Sterling Crawley of Huntsville finished in the money. He came in second in the second round and earned $3,218.
Crawley, who is attempting to earn a seventh NFR berth during the 2020 season, is ranked No. 5 with $6,836.
The PRCA’s 2020 season began Oct. 1, 2019, and will conclude on Sept. 30, 2020. At that point, the top 15 will advance to the 2020 National Finals in Las Vegas.
Crawley, a former Sam Houston State competitor, has qualified for the 2019 NFR in saddle bronc riding as the result of finishing seventh during the 2019 regular season (which concluded on Sept. 30) with $114,427.
He has earned trips to the NFR in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. He is scheduled to ride at the Dec. 5-14 2019 NFR at Las Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center.
San Angelo roping
World class PRCA ropers saddled up for the renowned Cinch Roping Fiesta last weekend in San Angelo.
Shad Mayfield, who is from Clovis, N.M., clinched the tie-down roping title on Saturday, Oct. 26, and earned $10,557.
During the final round, Mayfield turned in a 9.4 and clinched the average title with a four-run aggregate time of 42.2 seconds, according to prorodeo.com.
Former PRCA world champion tie-down roper Shane Hanchey turned in a 9.8 in the short round and finished second in the average with a 43.5.
He pocketed $7,495 in round and average earnings at the Roping Fiesta. Former National Finals qualifier Cory Solomon finished third with a 44.4 after turning in a solid 10.8 in the short go and he collected $5,579.
Former National Finals qualifier Adam Gray, a former Texas Tech star who lives in Seymour, tied for fourth in the second round with a 9.9 and earned $1,316. Gray also came in second in the third round with a 9.5 and pocketed $2,747.
In the PRCA’s 2020 world standings, Mayfield is ranked No. 1 in the tie-down roping title race with $14,924. Hanchey is in second place with $13,647. Solomon is in seventh place with $7,722. Gray is in 15th place with $4,042.
Mayfield, who turns 19 on Nov. 11, also has qualified for the Dec. 5-14 2019 National Finals Rodeo in tie-down roping. It will be his first time to compete in the Las Vegas championships. He's the son of two-time National Finals qualifier Sylvester Mayfield of Clovis.
Former National Finals Steer Roping qualifier Shay Good of Abilene clinched the San Angelo show’s steer roping title on Sunday, Oct. 27, and earned $8,696. Trevor Brazile, a 24-time PRCA world champion who lives in Decatur, finished second and pocketed $4,842.
Brazile is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s 2020 steer roping world standings with $15,385. Jess Tierney is ranked No. 2 with $8,903. Good is ranked No. 3 with $8,696.
In the Roping Fiesta's traditional tie-down roping match, two-time world champion Caleb Smidt edged 2005 world all-around champion Ryan Jarrett, 148.1 to 152.3 seconds, after each competitor made 12 runs. Smidt earned the coveted $20,000 prize.
PBR update
Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, will attempt to clinch his first gold buckle at the 2019 Professional Bull Riders World Finals.
In 2017, Leme turned in the highest aggregate score at the World Finals and won the event title after staying on all six bulls that he faced at the Las Vegas championships. He also snared the 2017 Rookie Of The Year title.
Last year, Leme finished runner-up in the world title race behind Kaique Pacheco, another Brazilian who lives in Decatur.
This year, Leme is ranked No. 1 in the PBR world standings with 6,602 points (rounded off), according to pbr.com. Jess Lockwood, the 2017 PBR world champion, is ranked No. 2 with 6,185. Chase Outlaw, who finished fifth at the Nampa tour stop, is No. 3 with 5,186.
Veteran Joao Ricardo Vieira, a Brazilian from Decatur, is ranked No. 4 with 4,483. Cooper Davis of Jasper, the 2016 world champion, is ranked No. 5 with 3,738.
The PBR’s 2019 World Finals is scheduled for Nov. 6-10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 2019 PBR world champion will receive a $1 million bonus.
The PBR also has scheduled its 2019 Velocity Tour Finals on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3, at the South Point Arena in Las Vegas.
The Velocity Tour features both competitors who are attempting to earn the right to compete on the Unleash The Beast and competitors who are already on the UTB. The Velocity Tour Finals will help some competitors qualify for the Nov. 6-10 World Finals.
