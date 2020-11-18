Lufkin archer Ben Bartlett was hunting aloft in a white oak tree when he arrowed this Halloween morning 12 pointer. The buck was in the company of a doe when it bedded down just beneath Bartlett’s stand. The buck grosses 148 as a non-typical and nets 139 5/8 as a main frame typical 10 pointer, easily cracking the 125 minimum score required for entry into the Pope and Young records program in that category.