When my mom called me on Sunday around noon to tell me the news, I was beyond devastated. She told me that former Laker and NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash one hour north of Los Angeles, along with eight others, including his oldest daughter, 13-year-old Gianna. And this was less than 12 hours after LeBron James passed him to jump into third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Bryant, best known by his nickname “Black Mamba,” was one of the best athletes, not just of his generation, but to also play his respective sport. For over two decades, he inspired many to pick up a basketball and work hard, even in the face of adversity. This was what we dubbed the “Mamba Mentality.”
Drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in 1996 with the 13th overall pick out of Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia, he was traded on draft night to the Lakers, courtesy of then-GM Jerry West, a Laker legend in his own right.
Bryant would play all 20 of his professional seasons with Los Angeles, the record for most seasons with one team before Mavs icon Dirk Nowitzki broke the record last year by playing 21 seasons in Dallas.
His accomplishments include five championships, two Finals MVP honors, a regular season MVP award, 18 all-star selections, one behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and nine-time All-NBA First Team defense. He also won two Olympic gold medals. He won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short, “Dear Basketball,” based on his retirement letter from 2015 and featured a score from John Williams and was animated by Disney legend Glen Keane.
One of his greatest moments was at home against Vince Carter and the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006, when it looked like Wilt Chamberlain's record 100 point game was being threatened. Bryant dropped 81 points that night at Staples Center, with over 50 of those in the fourth quarter. That would be the second-highest scoring game by a player in NBA history.
I may be a Dallas fan all around, but Kobe was one of my many sports idols that I grew up watching. Names include Troy Aikman, Brett Favre, Tony Romo, DeMarcus Ware, Derek Jeter, Ray Lewis, Michael Young, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James.
I'll still never forget when the Mavericks swept L.A. in the second round of the 2011 NBA playoffs, when they were the back-to-back defending champs, on the way to their first title that summer.
It looked like Father Time officially caught up with Bryant in 2013, when he tore his achilles. Though he never played like his prime years again, he played three more seasons before announcing that the 2015-2016 season would be his last.
I watched his final game in April of 2016 during my last spring semester at Texas A&M, when he dropped 60 at home and gave the heartfelt speech afterwards, ending with “Mamba Out!”
During his time, people often put him in the conversation with MJ and LeBron, but all I can say is that Jordan set the standard for the modern game of basketball and both Kobe and LeBron respectively forged it in their own styles of play.
Bryant was an all-around ambassador to the game and was most importantly, a family man. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters. He frequently coached Gianna with her traveling team.
It is so surreal that we now live in a world without Bryant. His post-basketball life was set in stone, but after seeing his life tragically taken at the age of 41 is just heartbreaking in every possible sense.
Kobe, Gigi and the seven other victims remain in our thoughts as we continue to process this tragedy.
There will never be another Black Mamba. Thank you, Kobe. Thank you for all the memories and being a loving father. We love you and miss you. #8 and #24 forever.
