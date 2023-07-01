Remember when: Hornets of 1970 revisited

Last week we looked at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine’s prognostications for the soon coming football season.
Today, while looking through the Athens Daily Review archives, I found where the Sports Editor Bill Speake took a peek at the Athens Hornets of 1970. Coach Joe Croussens’ team had gone 5-5 the previous year, after opening with four consecutive wins.
Injuries took their toll on a team that needed to stay healthy to battle the big boys, Speake said. The 2022 Hornets had the same problem. Talented Quarterback Ty Arroyo missed games as did hard-running Jamauri Manning. Although their backups played admirably, they were missed.
Croussen spent six years in Athens and posted a 33-27-2 record which included a district title in 71. He was able to move up to R.L. Turner in Carrolton, before concluding his career in Deer Park.
Athens scrimmaged Duncanville, then a 3A school like Athens, now Class 6A with an enrollment of 4,642.
Athens, in 1970, like the Hornets of today, faced teams who had not only larger enrollments, but larger players. Ennis was a power on Athens’ schedule had an advantage of 30 to 40 pounds per man in the lines. Speake said. Dedication and desire could help Athens overcome the weight differential, Speake said.
Speake saw the Hornets of 70 as a team with potential, stronger on offense than defense, with an ability to run inside and outside. As it turned out, they went 3-7 that year, their lowest win total under Croussen, but bounced back for eight victories in 71 and 72. The 71 team lost to Brenham, 29-18 in Bi-District back in the days when you had to win district to make the playoffs. Athens wouldn’t return to post-season play until 1990.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.