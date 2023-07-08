Remember when: Athens’ Bradshaw left mark at Baylor
By Rich Flowers
Athens native Wesley Bradshaw lived a fascinating life, leaving his mark as a star athlete and successful coach
He’s a member of the Baylor Bears Hall of Fame, but also a survivor of one of the darkest days in the history of the Baylor school. More on that tragic event later, but first lets look at Bradshaw’s outstanding career.
Bradshaw was a multi-sport athlete at Athens High School. An April, 1917 story in the Review tells of his district championship in the 220-yard dash. Bradshaw’s speed and elusiveness earned him the nickname, “Rabbit.”
He was also apparently quite a swimmer, because the Review reports that that August he saved a man from drowning.
At Baylor, Bradshaw excelled in three sport. In football, he set a Southwest Conference scoring record, putting up 119 points. Bradshaw also lettered in baseball and basketball. After graduation, he embarked on a brief pro-football career. As a running back for the Rock Island Independents, Bradshaw was a teammate of Jim Thorpe.
Bradshaw did a little coaching in Athens, then traveled to head the Sherman team. In 1935, he took the head coaching job in Cleburn where he stayed until World War 2. Bradshaw resigned his coaching duties and became an instructor in the U.S. Navy Pre-Flight school.
Later, Bradshaw coached college basketball, with stops at Ouachita Baptist and Hardin Simmons.
In Jan. 1927, Bradshaw was a guest aboard the Baylor Basketball team bus when it was struck by a train in Round Rock, killing 10 of the 22 passengers aboard. The Review covered the tragedy extensively as Bradshaw recovered from minor injuries and returned to Athens.
Bradshaw had gone to Baylor to work on his Masters Degree. At the invitation of the coach, he was accompanying the basketball team to Austin where they were scheduled to play the Texas Longhorns in a Southwest Conference game. After the crash totally demolished the team bus, Mrs. Tom B. Wofford traveled to the hospital in Taylor to visit Bradshaw.
“The two boys on either side of him were killed,” Wofford wrote.
She said looking at the mangled wreckage, it was amazing that anyone survived.
Bradshaw was reading a paper when he looked up and noticed the train bearing down on them in the rain and the mist. He hurried to his feet just as the train barreled into the bus. Bradshaw was thrown through the windshield and hurled to the side into gravel. He told Mrs. Wofford that he believed getting to his feet was what saved him.
At first, rescue personnel thought the unconscious Bradshaw was dead, but he actually just had some scrapes and bruises. After about 30 minutes on the operating table, he was stitched up and ready to begin his recovery.
The Baylor students who lost their lives in the wreckage are known as the “Immortal 10.” The tragedy spurred the construction of overpasses at railroad-highway intersections. In 1935, “The Immortal 10” Bridge was opened at the site of the collision. It was the first railroad overpass in Texas.
Bradshaw died in 1960 and was posthumously named to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 1966.
