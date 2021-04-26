The 2021 TVCC Foundation Golf Tournament is approaching and they are looking for teams.
The tournament is scheduled for Monday, May 17 at the Pinnacle Golf and Boat Club in Mabank. The first flight is scheduled for 8 a.m. with the second flight starting at 1 p.m.
The annual tournament raises much needed scholarship funds for students desiring an education to pursue their dreams. Your participation is not only appreciated, but instrumental to the success of TVCC students.
Team registration fees, hole signs and general donations in lieu of attending help us meet this critical need.
This year, the Cardinal Package is included in the price of participating in the golf tournament.
The cost of the tournament is $400 with hole sponsorship at $200. The deadline for registration is May 7.
If you have any questions, contact the TVCC office by email at foundation@tvcc.edu or contact Linda Land at 903-670-2620.
